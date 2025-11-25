Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRCH

Porch Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.84. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amanda L. Reierson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,796.25. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regi Vengalil sold 40,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 165,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,434.60. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $2,639,450. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Porch Group by 448.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,018 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,810,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,607,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,300,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Porch Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,580 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.