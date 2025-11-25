Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) versus Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Head to Head Review

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Prime Medicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.72 Prime Medicine $5.98 million 114.46 -$198.13 million ($1.44) -2.63

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prime Medicine. Prime Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prime Medicine 0 3 4 1 2.75

Prime Medicine has a consensus price target of $9.21, suggesting a potential upside of 142.96%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Risk & Volatility

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97%

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

