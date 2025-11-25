Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.4706.

A number of research firms have commented on PCOR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $21,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 677,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,740,310.36. This represents a 30.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,204 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $290,958.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,535.96. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 397,342 shares of company stock worth $29,019,501 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,962,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

