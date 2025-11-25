PTC Inc. $PTC Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 18.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in PTC by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,499,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $191.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PTC from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

