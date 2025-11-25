Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $955.5970 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $100.59.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,005.95. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,552,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,831,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,207 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 158.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 917.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 740,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.61.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

