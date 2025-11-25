Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe Sells 24,000 Shares

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Reddit alerts:

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,020.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $2,759,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,811,340.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $3,601,920.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $3,311,140.00.

Reddit Price Performance

Reddit stock opened at $195.06 on Tuesday. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $282.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

View Our Latest Report on RDDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Reddit by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.