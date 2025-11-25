Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Warby Parker (WRBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2025 – Warby Parker had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Warby Parker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Warby Parker had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Warby Parker was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Warby Parker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

10/28/2025 – Warby Parker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Warby Parker had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Warby Parker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Warby Parker had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,131,042.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $901,139.49. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,181. The trade was a 63.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,661. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

