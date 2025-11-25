Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 6% – Here’s Why

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.7680 and last traded at $9.7680. Approximately 722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Resona Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.
About Resona
Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.
