Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after buying an additional 284,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,775,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409,702 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,015,000 after purchasing an additional 306,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.12 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

