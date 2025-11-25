Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $322,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, Allianz SE increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 5,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

