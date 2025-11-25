Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.3391.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

RIVN opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,690,323. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,610. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 47.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 128.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

