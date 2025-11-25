Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.21. Root has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $516,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,609,041.24. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Root in the third quarter valued at $2,742,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Root during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

