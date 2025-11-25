Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Rotork Trading Up 3.5%
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
