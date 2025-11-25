Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.