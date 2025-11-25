Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. Zacks Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Max R. Rangel bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $49,245.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 546,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 354.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $947.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

