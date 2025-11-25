Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading 6.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 37,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.
