Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,978 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,995,000 after purchasing an additional 697,208 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Samsara by 74.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Samsara by 0.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,549,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,747,900 shares of company stock worth $142,971,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

