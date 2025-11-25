Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Director Sells C$21,000.00 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,371,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,880,920.70. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

On Friday, October 24th, W. Barry Girling sold 5,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$10,300.00.

On Monday, September 8th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.18, for a total value of C$43,600.00.

On Friday, September 12th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00.

On Friday, September 5th, W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total transaction of C$39,860.00.

CVE:SCZ opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.57. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$727.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

