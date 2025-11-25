Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Up 0.5%

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 251,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,190.75. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

