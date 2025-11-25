Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €41.77 and last traded at €41.77. 1,176,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.29.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.52 and its 200-day moving average is €46.86.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

