Signet Jewelers (SIG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.3629 billion for the quarter. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIG stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $110.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 171.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

