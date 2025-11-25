Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.38% of Sila Realty Trust worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SILA opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of -0.04.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

