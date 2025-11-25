Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush set a $120.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 3.5%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,917,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.73%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.