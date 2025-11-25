Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush set a $120.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,917,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.73%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

