SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.80. Approximately 2,087,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,447,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SAE Renewables is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

