Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

11/5/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/5/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $75.00.

11/5/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “positive” rating.

10/29/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/29/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

10/29/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

10/29/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

10/28/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Cfra.

10/28/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

