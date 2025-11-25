SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.0588.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,792,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after buying an additional 67,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,068,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

