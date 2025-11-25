Sportradar Group (SRAD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) recently:

11/19/2025 – Sportradar Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Sportradar Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Sportradar Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Sportradar Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/31/2025 – Sportradar Group was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – Sportradar Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Sportradar Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

9/30/2025 – Sportradar Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Sportradar Group had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.