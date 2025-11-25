Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30. 49,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 48,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38.

In other news, Director Johnathan More bought 227,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 277,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,125. This represents a 455.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

