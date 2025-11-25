Stephen Inglis Acquires 50,000 Shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Inglis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 per share, with a total value of £50,500.

Stephen Inglis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Stephen Inglis bought 40,000 shares of Regional REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £49,600.

Regional REIT Price Performance

LON:RGL traded up GBX 0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,018. Regional REIT Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 97.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.81. The company has a market capitalization of £164.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regional REIT ( LON:RGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (4.90) EPS for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 89.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGL. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regional REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

