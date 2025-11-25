Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 205,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,294,000 after buying an additional 820,422 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,240. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $137.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

