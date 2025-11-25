T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,719,181 shares of company stock worth $404,701,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $207.34 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $231.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

