Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) CEO Joanne Crevoiserat Sells 31,735 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) CEO Joanne Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,266,307.23. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

