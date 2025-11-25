TC Energy Corporation $TRP Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE TRP opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

