Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $606.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $492.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.83 and a 200-day moving average of $530.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

