Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,232,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $492.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $419.00 and a one year high of $595.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $543.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

