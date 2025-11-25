The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 114.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,700. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $126,448.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,393.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.