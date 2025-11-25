The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 815,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,553,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

