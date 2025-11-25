TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 244.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,448,000 after buying an additional 2,209,996 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 126,414 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $16,286,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX stock opened at $140.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $145.50.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,869.70. This trade represents a 59.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

