Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Trimble by 11.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $283,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,880.50. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,986. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Trimble Stock Up 2.6%

Trimble stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

