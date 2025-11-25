Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 236,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 551,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Up 1.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

About Trulieve Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.