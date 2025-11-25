Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 20.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.9% on Tuesday after Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 4.03 and last traded at GBX 4.58. Approximately 48,038,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 10,179,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The firm has a market cap of £67.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.63.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

