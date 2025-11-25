Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 20.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 4.03 and last traded at GBX 4.58. Approximately 48,038,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 10,179,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.63. The firm has a market cap of £67.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

