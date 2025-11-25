Ucore Rare Metals (CVE:UCU) Insider Sells C$65,000.00 in Stock

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (CVE:UCU – Get Free Report) insider Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,941,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,121,284. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Llc Orca Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Llc Orca Holdings sold 10,000 shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$70,000.00.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

UCU stock opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.57 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCU. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Ucore Rare Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded Ucore Rare Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

