Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 15,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Unisync Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.49. The firm has a market cap of C$22.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.28.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp is a vertically integrated North American company involved in garment design, domestic and offshore manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. It operates in two main business segments. The Peerless segment manufactures harsh weather outerwear for the Canadian military and other government agencies.

