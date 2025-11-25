United Natural Foods (UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $7.9078 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.88. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,798.64. This trade represents a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Quarry LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

