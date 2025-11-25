UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 596,356 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $3,035,452.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,279,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,875,118.56. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get UWM alerts:

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $3,107,014.76.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $3,399,229.20.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UWMC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UWMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.