UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 596,356 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $3,107,014.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,683,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,401,701.88. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get UWM alerts:

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $3,399,229.20.

UWM Stock Up 1.9%

UWM stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UWMC. Barclays boosted their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UWM

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.