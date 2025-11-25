Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 184.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Valaris worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valaris by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,761,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,412,000 after buying an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $56,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $25,912,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

