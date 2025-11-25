Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 45.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 13,400.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAL. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of VAL opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

