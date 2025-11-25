Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $246.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.5084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

